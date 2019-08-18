Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Comparing side by side

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC 8 21.89 N/A -0.03 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.73 N/A 2.32 9.51

Table 1 demonstrates Five Point Holdings LLC and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Five Point Holdings LLC and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Point Holdings LLC and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80

Five Point Holdings LLC’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 45.77%. On the other hand, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s potential upside is 1.74% and its consensus price target is $22.2. Based on the results shown earlier, Five Point Holdings LLC is looking more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Point Holdings LLC and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 67.6% respectively. 0.1% are Five Point Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC was less bullish than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors Five Point Holdings LLC.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.