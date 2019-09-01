Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|8
|22.50
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|15
|6.74
|N/A
|1.32
|11.51
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Five Point Holdings LLC and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0.00%
|9%
|2.3%
Analyst Recommendations
Five Point Holdings LLC and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Five Point Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 42.45% and an $10 average target price. Competitively Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has an average target price of $15.5, with potential upside of 3.40%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Five Point Holdings LLC seems more appealing than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Five Point Holdings LLC and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 68.9%. Five Point Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|5.83%
|1.83%
|-9.82%
|4.55%
|-30.76%
|12.54%
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0.46%
|2.57%
|1.68%
|5.79%
|7.97%
|16.33%
For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC was less bullish than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.
Summary
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 6 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.