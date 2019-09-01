Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC 8 22.50 N/A -0.03 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.74 N/A 1.32 11.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Five Point Holdings LLC and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Five Point Holdings LLC and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Five Point Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 42.45% and an $10 average target price. Competitively Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has an average target price of $15.5, with potential upside of 3.40%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Five Point Holdings LLC seems more appealing than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Five Point Holdings LLC and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 68.9%. Five Point Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC was less bullish than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 6 of the 9 factors.