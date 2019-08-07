Five Point Holdings, (FPH) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; ROBO GROUP TEK LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (ROBOF) SI Decreased By 12.5%

ROBO GROUP TEK LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) had a decrease of 12.5% in short interest. ROBOF’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.5% from 1,600 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ROBO GROUP TEK LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)’s short sellers to cover ROBOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2619 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 38,517 shares traded. Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) has declined 30.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FPH News: 03/04/2018 – InsideSources: $31.32 Million, Five-Point Mental Health Reform Law To Overhaul State’s Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/03/2018 Five Point Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Five Point Energy Closes $750 Million Midstream Energy Fund at Hard Cap; 29/03/2018 – Five Point Holdings 4Q Rev $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: FivePoint executive and former Oakland planning director joins Google; 02/04/2018 – FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC FPH.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers Late-Night Trains, Special Fares for Concerts at FivePoint Amphitheatre; 29/03/2018 – Five Point Holdings 4Q Net $81.9M; 14/05/2018 – Five Point Holdings 1Q Loss $5.23M

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LLC, plans and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities in coastal California, the United States. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

More notable recent Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dr. Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Likes Asia Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Five Point Announces Pricing and Upsizing of an Additional $125 Million of 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025 by Five Point Operating Company, LP – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Five Point Announces Proposed Offering by Five Point Operating Company, LP of an Additional $100 Million of 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Five Point Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JMP Securities. Deutsche Bank maintained Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.