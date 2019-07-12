Five Point Holdings, (FPH) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Has 1.77 Sentiment

Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 85 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 48 cut down and sold stakes in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 13.00 million shares, up from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Anika Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 28 Increased: 62 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 36,360 shares traded. Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) has declined 35.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FPH News: 29/03/2018 – Five Point Holdings 4Q Rev $22.3M; 02/04/2018 – FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC FPH.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers Late-Night Trains, Special Fares for Concerts at FivePoint Amphitheatre; 12/04/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: FivePoint executive and former Oakland planning director joins Google; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 14/05/2018 – Five Point Holdings 1Q Loss $5.23M; 29/03/2018 – Five Point Energy Closes $750 Million Midstream Energy Fund at Hard Cap; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 21/04/2018 – DJ Five Point Holdings LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPH); 24/04/2018 – Five Point Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 39,732 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) has risen 0.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $33,200 activity.

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 38.24% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.68 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.85 million for 23.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for 111,996 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 205,609 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diker Management Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 35,987 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $555.16 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

