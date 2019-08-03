Five Below (Put) (FIVE) Share Value Declined While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $4.96 Million; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Kingdon Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 61,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 223,393 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61 million, up from 162,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.97M shares traded or 13.15% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five Below (Put) (FIVE) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 23,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 63,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five Below (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.23. About 1.27 million shares traded or 14.60% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 8,795 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 134,560 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Chevy Chase invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 24,077 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 0% or 79,940 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 3,270 shares stake. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 10 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 12,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 32,244 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.12% or 35,800 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 130,500 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 33,371 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.03% or 987,473 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,830 shares to 231,794 shares, valued at $20.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,246 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S. 420 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares with value of $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,118 are owned by Brinker. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 2,296 were reported by Hilltop Hldg. Maverick Capital Limited invested in 0.01% or 3,700 shares. 27,927 are owned by Essex Mgmt Ltd Llc. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 1.41 million are held by Wasatch Advsr. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 0.16% or 157,730 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 1832 Asset Lp invested in 0.24% or 552,900 shares. 2,694 are held by Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 15,330 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Company reported 12,694 shares.