Five Below Inc. (FIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Since Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below Inc. 127 3.98 N/A 2.66 48.03 Zumiez Inc. 24 0.65 N/A 1.45 15.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Zumiez Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Five Below Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Five Below Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Zumiez Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Five Below Inc. and Zumiez Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 18.1% Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Five Below Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zumiez Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Below Inc. Its rival Zumiez Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.1 respectively. Zumiez Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Below Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Five Below Inc. and Zumiez Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Five Below Inc.’s upside potential is 18.32% at a $137 average target price. Zumiez Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 average target price and a 6.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Below Inc. looks more robust than Zumiez Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.7% of Five Below Inc. shares and 82.5% of Zumiez Inc. shares. Five Below Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.8% of Zumiez Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Below Inc. -6.51% -5.81% -2.23% 4.98% 76.73% 24.86% Zumiez Inc. -13.56% -15.33% -4.96% 6.45% -7.12% 17.01%

For the past year Five Below Inc. has stronger performance than Zumiez Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Five Below Inc. beats Zumiez Inc.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.