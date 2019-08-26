Five Below Inc. (FIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

We will be comparing the differences between Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below Inc. 125 3.91 N/A 2.73 43.07 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 2.41 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Below Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Five Below Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Takung Art Co. Ltd. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five Below Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Below Inc. has a consensus target price of $137.18, and a 20.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.1% of Five Below Inc. shares and 0.6% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares. About 2.1% of Five Below Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Takung Art Co. Ltd. has 47.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51%

For the past year Five Below Inc. had bullish trend while Takung Art Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Five Below Inc. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.