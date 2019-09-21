Five Below Inc. (FIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below Inc. 125 4.15 N/A 2.73 43.07 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.68 N/A 0.76 21.29

In table 1 we can see Five Below Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Five Below Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Five Below Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Five Below Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.40% for Five Below Inc. with average price target of $135.9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Five Below Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Five Below Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98%

For the past year Five Below Inc. was more bullish than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Five Below Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.