Five Below Inc. (FIVE) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) Comparison side by side

Both Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below Inc. 127 4.12 N/A 2.66 48.03 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 15 0.01 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Five Below Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 18.1% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -111.9% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Five Below Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s 310.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Below Inc. are 2.5 and 1.6. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc. has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Below Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five Below Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$137 is Five Below Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 14.37%. Competitively the average target price of Pier 1 Imports Inc. is $0.5, which is potential -88.21% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Five Below Inc. appears more favorable than Pier 1 Imports Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.7% of Five Below Inc. shares and 45% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Five Below Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Below Inc. -6.51% -5.81% -2.23% 4.98% 76.73% 24.86% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -6.76% 31.82% -4.75% -47.72% -60.06% 182.08%

For the past year Five Below Inc. was less bullish than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Summary

Five Below Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.