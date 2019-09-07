Five Below Inc. (FIVE) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Comparing side by side

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below Inc. 125 3.99 N/A 2.73 43.07 Jumia Technologies AG 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Below Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Five Below Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Jumia Technologies AG which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Five Below Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jumia Technologies AG.

Analyst Ratings

Five Below Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below Inc. 0 2 9 2.82 Jumia Technologies AG 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Five Below Inc. is $137, with potential upside of 7.72%. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG’s potential upside is 99.10% and its consensus target price is $22. The information presented earlier suggests that Jumia Technologies AG looks more robust than Five Below Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Five Below Inc. shares and 13.4% of Jumia Technologies AG shares. 2.1% are Five Below Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8% Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15%

For the past year Five Below Inc. had bullish trend while Jumia Technologies AG had bearish trend.

Summary

Five Below Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Jumia Technologies AG.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.