Five Below Inc. (FIVE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Five Below Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Five Below Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Five Below Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.90% 14.70% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Five Below Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below Inc. N/A 127 43.07 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Five Below Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Five Below Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

Five Below Inc. currently has an average price target of $137, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. The potential upside of the rivals is 47.33%. Five Below Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Five Below Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Five Below Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Below Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1. Competitively, Five Below Inc.’s competitors have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Below Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Below Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Five Below Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five Below Inc.’s competitors are 33.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

Five Below Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Five Below Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Five Below Inc.’s peers.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.