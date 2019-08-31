Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Nextera Energy Has 1.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $0.50 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. FIVE’s profit would be $26.33M giving it 61.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Five Below, Inc.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 1.07M shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80

Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 522 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 416 reduced and sold their stock positions in Nextera Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 345.04 million shares, down from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nextera Energy Inc in top ten holdings increased from 37 to 42 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 376 Increased: 409 New Position: 113.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81 million shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

Waterstone Capital Management L.P. holds 22.46% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. for 79,450 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc owns 49,158 shares or 6.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Main Street Research Llc has 6.06% invested in the company for 98,599 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 5.73% in the stock. Reaves W H & Co Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 711,060 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.78 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $105.00 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 31.48 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Among 11 analysts covering Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Five Below Inc has $150 highest and $12000 lowest target. $136’s average target is 10.69% above currents $122.87 stock price. Five Below Inc had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 28 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, March 28. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. JP Morgan maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer initiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.47 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customer's room and locker. It has a 44.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.