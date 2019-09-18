Five Below (FIVE) Stock Value Declined While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raised by $2.92 Million Its Position; As Bio Techne (TECH) Valuation Rose, Holder Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 204.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34 million, up from 11,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 516,040 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 31,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $341.70M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $197.67. About 128,398 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5,500 shares to 37,700 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 107,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,270 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 1.26 million shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $240.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

