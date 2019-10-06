Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Cut Holding by $2.12 Million as Stock Declined; Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $970,218

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 185,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.28M, down from 203,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 465,971 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 588,694 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.73M, down from 607,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28 million for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q1 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,127 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $62.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Finance Serv invested in 3,220 shares. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.03% or 32,558 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt holds 1.21% or 172,300 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 671,777 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Beese Fulmer Invest owns 22,110 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Llc holds 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 15,926 shares. 1.78 million are held by Nordea Ab. Oakbrook Limited Liability invested 2.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Andra Ap stated it has 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Westend Advsr Llc stated it has 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.70M shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brown Advisory accumulated 239,074 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penn Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.75% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,180 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc has 2,872 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,124 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 4,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 38,700 shares. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 10,080 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 400,436 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 2.36% stake. Kepos Capital LP invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Hitchwood Cap Mngmt LP has 350,000 shares. Jane Street Gp reported 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Nicholas Prtnrs Lp reported 0.93% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 3,505 shares.