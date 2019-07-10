Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Cut Position by $2.03 Million as Stock Declined; As Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Its Stake

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 94,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 1.22 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 577,684 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 63.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

