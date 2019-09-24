Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Jennison Associates Has Raised Holding by $28.57 Million; Mcclain Value Management Upped Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Holding by $5.52 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 238,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 748,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.86M, up from 510,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $126.39. About 315,656 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 862.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 64,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 71,626 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 261,560 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR; 23/04/2018 – SAIC GETS $73M TASK ORDER BY SPAWAR; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR 600104.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 7.5 PCT Y/Y; 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). James Investment accumulated 2,271 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett And has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,053 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 7,695 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Hightower Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 33,195 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 152 shares. York Mngmt Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.48% or 135,628 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 8,969 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 90,942 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

