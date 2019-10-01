Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $3.72 Million

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92 million, down from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. It closed at $9.78 lastly. It is down 52.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $127.72. About 186,215 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacifica Invs Lc, a California-based fund reported 185,595 shares. Waddell Reed Financial has 269,616 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Moreover, King Luther Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 4,005 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 7,544 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 48,881 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 31,635 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,000 shares. 430,273 were reported by Junto Cap Mgmt Lp. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 1.65% stake. Sei Invests owns 155,515 shares. Lincoln National Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,983 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 500,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $100.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,000 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.12 million for 61.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

