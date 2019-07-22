Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined; Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 345,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 645,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 634,831 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 74,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58 million, down from 160,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 633,531 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 62.71 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.33M for 8.70 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.