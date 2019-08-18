Five Below (FIVE) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc; Verition Fund Management Has Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $1.70 Million; Valuation Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 3,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 30,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 27,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 666,338 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 460.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 23,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 28,027 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 34,412 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 12,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,367 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 79,805 shares to 447,710 shares, valued at $19.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 78,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,744 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).