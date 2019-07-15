Five Below (FIVE) Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Upped Position; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Stock Declined

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 104.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 204,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 399,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.60 million, up from 194,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.48. About 800,134 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 8,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 39,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 5.75M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares to 60,210 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 8,756 shares. Assetmark reported 37,429 shares stake. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 53,358 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0.54% or 4.38 million shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 8,764 shares. Macquarie Gp has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 361,500 shares. Hartline Investment Corp stated it has 9,430 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited holds 2.32 million shares. 28,996 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Oh. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co owns 9.21M shares. Highland Lc has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,032 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 1.3% or 64,346 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 86,237 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,801 shares to 145,370 shares, valued at $171.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 27,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,801 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).