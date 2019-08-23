Five Below (FIVE) Holder Wasatch Advisors Cut Its Stake; Twele Capital Management Has Trimmed Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $3.86 Million

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 413,875 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 74,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.17M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 1.34M shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $28.70 million for 60.12 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,651 shares. Franklin accumulated 344,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Citigroup has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.09% or 14,900 shares. Capital World invested in 1.25M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Colorado-based Shine Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Kames Cap Plc invested in 14,373 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Coldstream Management Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 5,520 are held by Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,148 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 7,162 shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). New York-based Catalyst Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,601 shares to 204,521 shares, valued at $18.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbtx Inc by 69,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).