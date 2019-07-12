Five Below (FIVE) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Great Lakes Advisors Has Cut Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $1.09 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 76.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 19,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,896 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 24,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.65 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 615,106 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $28.51 million for 64.98 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Natixis accumulated 2,479 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 1,840 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 136,986 shares. Captrust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 2,770 shares. Farmers Merchants reported 0% stake. 22,003 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Stifel Finance accumulated 15,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 62,894 are held by Legal General Group Public Limited Com. Advsrs Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Oppenheimer And reported 5,911 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Intl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.07% or 145,088 shares. Cidel Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UNH, Big Banks Send Dow to New Record High – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LatAm market roars with five deals priced on Thursday – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Off Its Recent Highs, Five Below Deserves Attention – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting FIVE Put And Call Options For February 2020 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boko Haram kills at least five soldiers in northeast Nigeria – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Llc reported 12,145 shares. Tobam stated it has 181,290 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny holds 44,534 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has 825,776 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Amp Cap holds 67,238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 749,786 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 25,193 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 19,199 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 264 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has 0.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 304,631 shares. 48,839 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 17,650 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fjarde Ap reported 136,178 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.42 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Detroit automakers eye $100K pickups – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.25 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.