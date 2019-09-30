Five Below (FIVE) Holder Castleark Management Has Lowered Stake by $5.35 Million; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 44,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 42,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 87,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $126.41. About 360,181 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 942,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131.31M, up from 936,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 3.52M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability has 17,830 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Corda Inv Lc holds 2.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 181,920 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 11.69 million shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fayerweather Charles, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,807 shares. 50,745 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs invested in 242,226 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability holds 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.50M shares. Greystone Managed Investments invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edmp reported 29,227 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,477 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Llc owns 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,440 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 47,475 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 29,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $63.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 140,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.02 million for 175.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

