Five Below (FIVE) Holder Armistice Capital Raised Position by $16.92 Million; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 195.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 141,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 213,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.56 million, up from 72,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $129.33. About 622,936 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 27,961 shares. Pure Advisors Incorporated has 20,097 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. California-based Destination Wealth has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davidson reported 181,753 shares. Capstone Investment Lc accumulated 62,525 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.54% or 24,099 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 546,267 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp owns 3.13 million shares. Asset Mgmt Advsr Ltd invested in 46,041 shares. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,447 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,023 shares. 402,002 are held by Davis R M Inc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 292,300 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Meritage Port Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 187,445 shares. Interocean Limited Liability Com holds 244,904 shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int (BIV) by 5,677 shares to 87,081 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (SCZ) by 6,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,689 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 632,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,000 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.84% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj owns 0.59% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 6,060 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability holds 7,743 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc reported 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Com Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.39% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsr invested in 29,816 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust reported 1,007 shares. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 134 shares. Cwm Limited Company has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Next Gru Inc, Texas-based fund reported 4,362 shares. 885,035 are held by Northern Tru. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 65,754 shares.