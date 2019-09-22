Five Below (FIVE) Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Raised Stake; Marsico Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $1.53 Million as Stock Declined

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 15,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 70,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, up from 55,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 579,028 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Five Below (FIVE) by 100.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 5,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Five Below for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $126.54. About 1.15 million shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Commerce Of Nevada reported 4,942 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,481 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin reported 0.01% stake. 568,494 are owned by Jennison Assocs Llc. Brown Cap Management Limited holds 3.73 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 56,637 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma owns 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 647,546 shares. Tygh Management stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Contravisory Mngmt owns 1,162 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 224,465 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 8,553 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.15% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 374 are owned by Harding Loevner L P.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 7,851 shares to 26,187 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,385 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,155 shares to 2,920 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Turkey Etf (TUR) by 95,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,265 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.