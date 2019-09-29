Five Below Com (FIVE) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Cut Holding by $977,760 as Stock Price Declined; West Oak Capital Cut Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding as Share Value Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (FIVE) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 8,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 19,779 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 27,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $126.49. About 536,464 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.02M for 175.68 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 12,814 shares to 30,546 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Gold Inc Com (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 12,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Foster L B Co Com (NASDAQ:FSTR).

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.