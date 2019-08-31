Five Below (Call) (FIVE) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Boosted Stake by $1.43 Million; Scharf Investments Lowered Gentex (GNTX) Position as Stock Rose

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (Call) (FIVE) by 161.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 18,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 1.07M shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 25,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 19.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 66,454 shares to 68,021 shares, valued at $79.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 295,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 186,143 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 1.34 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Prudential holds 0.01% or 165,150 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 35,640 shares. Hendershot Invests has 322,757 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 67,917 shares. Asset One Company Limited stated it has 65,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Jane Street Group Lc invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,030 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cornerstone reported 2,360 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 48,486 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 422,384 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GNTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Honda (HMC) Hit by Operating Costs, Collaboration a Tailwind – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Car Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ford (F) Recalls 108,000 Vehicles to Resolve Seat-Belt Issue – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.80M for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of stock or 568 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Glob Investors has 0.06% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 1.40M shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 63,399 shares. J Goldman & LP reported 146,310 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 389,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl has 0.15% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.02% or 5,911 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Retirement Of Alabama has 136,986 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And invested 0.06% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 2,058 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 9,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 107,981 shares. Sei Investments Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Ent Financial Ser Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 49 shares.