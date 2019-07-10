FitLife Brands, Inc. (FTLF) CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Judd Dayton, Acquires $442000 in Stock; CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT) Has 1.89 Sentiment

Sentiment for CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT)

CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 53 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 28 sold and trimmed stock positions in CASTLIGHT HEALTH. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 67.75 million shares, up from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding CASTLIGHT HEALTH in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

A well-grounded and judicious move was made by the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Fitlife Brands Inc, Mr. Judd Dayton, yesterday, when he purchased a considerable number of shares – 52,000, totalling $442,000 U.S Dollars , based on a stock price of $8.5 for a share. The source Form 4 was made public on 10-07-2019 with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission and is now freely obtainable here. Currently, Mr. Judd, has ownership of 389,419 shares, which accounts for 38.37% of Fitlife Brands Inc’s market capitalization.

FitLife Brands, Inc. manufactures and markets nutritional supplements for health conscious clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.13 million. The firm offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements, such as Censor, Cardio Cuts, and LipoRUSH DS; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development, including Amplify XL, Pump Fuel, and Flex Stack; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts comprising Isolate, Shock'd, and NeuroLean; and men's health and weight loss formulations consisting of JXT5 AND Pyro Stim. It has a 7.44 P/E ratio. It also provides diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 200 shares traded. FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Castlight Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 2.77 million shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpinvest Partners B.V. has 1.18% invested in the company for 232,713 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 1.06% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.00 million shares.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $456.35 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.