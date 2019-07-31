Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Reaches $4.25 1 Year Low; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Increased Carlyle Group LP (CG) Stake By $425,286

The stock of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.95 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.25 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.08B company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $3.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $75.88M less. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 3.07 million shares traded. Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has declined 2.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FIT News: 02/05/2018 – Fitbit 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT SEES SMARTWATCHES TO GROW AS A PERCENTAGE OF REV. IN 2Q; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT REITERATES YEAR 2018 REV. GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $1.5B; 09/05/2018 – Fitbit Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 30/04/2018 – FITBIT & GOOGLE REPORT PACT TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION IN DIGITAL; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT SEES FY REV. $1.5B, EST. $1.48B; 06/03/2018 – Brad Fluegel Joins Fitbit, Inc.’s Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit launches fitness tracker for children; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fitbit Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIT)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased Carlyle Group LP (CG) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc acquired 23,627 shares as Carlyle Group LP (CG)’s stock rose 10.68%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 690,184 shares with $12.62 million value, up from 666,557 last quarter. Carlyle Group LP now has $8.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 2.90 million shares traded or 253.43% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 3.34% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 11/04/2018 – Carlyle leads private equity `glamping’ sale; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ EXITED TPX, VOD, CG, RH IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Spain cava company rejects Carlyle’s takeover interest – La Vanguardia; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carlyle set to close new Asia fund at $6.5 billion; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell chemicals arm to Carlyle Group, Singapore wealth fund for $12.4 billion; 05/03/2018 HCR ManorCare files for bankruptcy with $7.1 billion in debt; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Attract Carlyle, Blackstone (Correct); 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 23/05/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP – HIRING OF ROBBY WINARTA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND LONG HOANG AS DIRECTOR TO ITS ASIAN PRIVATE EQUITY PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel: AkzoNobel to sell Specialty Chemicals to The Carlyle Group and GIC for EUR10.1 billion

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch.

Among 2 analysts covering Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fitbit had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Roth Capital.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 15,578 shares to 203,322 valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 55,080 shares and now owns 89,797 shares. Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $578,760 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Buser Curtis L. sold $578,760.