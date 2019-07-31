Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Reaches $4.24 After 6.00% Down Move; 1607 Capital Partners Lifted Its Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) Position

The stock of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 2.82M shares traded. Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has declined 2.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FIT News: 16/04/2018 – Fitbit Schedules Q118 Financial Results for May 2, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG JOINED EFFECTIVE MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 02/05/2018 – Fitbit Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c-Adj Loss/Shr 23c; 06/03/2018 – BRAD FLUEGEL JOINS FITBIT, INC.’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Bromberg Joins Fitbit, Inc.’s Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 07/05/2018 – Fitbit Announces Health Partner Apps and Clock Faces Aimed to Improve Condition Management and Overall Health; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Fit-One: A Trial Evaluating the Effect of One Drop and Fitbit on Diabetes and Pre-diabetes Outcomes (Fit-One)The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.08 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $3.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FIT worth $64.86M less.

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 196,339 shares as Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF)’s stock rose 1.35%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 3.63M shares with $16.29M value, up from 3.43M last quarter. Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr now has $149.15 million valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.575. About 13,982 shares traded. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) has risen 4.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.42% the S&P500.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch.

Among 2 analysts covering Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fitbit had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FIT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8 target in Friday, March 8 report.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Morgan Stanley China A Sh Fd (CAF) stake by 35,936 shares to 1.38 million valued at $32.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Templeton Emerging Mkts Fd I (EMF) stake by 45,494 shares and now owns 1.30M shares. Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) was reduced too.