Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Reaches $3.18 52-Week Low; Kempen Capital Management Has Upped By $473,954 Its Jabil Com (JBL) Position

Kempen Capital Management increased Jabil Inc Com (JBL) stake by 7.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 18,229 shares as Jabil Inc Com (JBL)’s stock rose 1.41%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 253,299 shares with $6.74 million value, up from 235,070 last quarter. Jabil Inc Com now has $4.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 138,175 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License

The stock of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.99 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.18 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $814.74 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $2.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $48.88M less. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.1143 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1757. About 1.58M shares traded. Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has declined 26.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FIT News: 02/05/2018 – Fitbit Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c-Adj Loss/Shr 23c; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit launches fitness tracker for kids and female-focused watch; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – ANNOUNCED AVAILABILITY OF FITBIT VERSA AT MAJOR RETAILERS WORLDWIDE FOR $199.95; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT SEES FY REV. $1.5B, EST. $1.48B; 06/03/2018 – BRAD FLUEGEL JOINS FITBIT, INC.’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Fitbit Announces Health Partner Apps and Clock Faces Aimed to Improve Condition Management and Overall Health; 06/03/2018 – BRAD FLUEGEL JOINS FITBIT,. S BOARD

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company has market cap of $814.74 million. The firm offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch.

Among 3 analysts covering Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fitbit has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 104.68% above currents $3.1757 stock price. Fitbit had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) stake by 23,811 shares to 117,979 valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 5,447 shares and now owns 116,652 shares. Cousins Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:CUZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 46,137 shares. 10,327 are owned by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. 10,500 are owned by Huntington Bankshares. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 229,956 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Fmr Limited Com holds 6.37M shares. 1.80 million are held by Wells Fargo Commerce Mn. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Bessemer Gp stated it has 68,314 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 81,602 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Northern Corp stated it has 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).