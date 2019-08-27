Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Reaches $2.87 52 Week Low; Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Has 0.7 Sentiment

Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 33 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 47 sold and trimmed stock positions in Southside Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 17.12 million shares, down from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Southside Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 47 Increased: 27 New Position: 6.

The stock of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.64 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.87 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $741.45 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $2.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $59.32M less. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 1.96 million shares traded. Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has declined 26.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FIT News: 13/03/2018 – Fitbit Introduces Fitbit Versa, the Smartwatch for All; 06/03/2018 – BRAD FLUEGEL JOINS FITBIT,. S BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 06/03/2018 – BRAD FLUEGEL JOINS FITBIT, INC.’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT SEES SMARTWATCHES TO GROW AS A PERCENTAGE OF REV. IN 2Q; 13/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT ACE AVAILABLE FOR PRESALE MARCH 13 ON FITBIT.COM FOR $99.95; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT SEES FY REV. $1.5B, EST. $1.48B; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – ANNOUNCED AVAILABILITY OF FITBIT VERSA AT MAJOR RETAILERS WORLDWIDE FOR $199.95; 10/05/2018 – Fitbit Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 17

Among 3 analysts covering Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fitbit has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 126.48% above currents $2.87 stock price. Fitbit had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $400 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Roth Capital.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company has market cap of $741.45 million. The firm offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. for 227,038 shares. Third Avenue Management Llc owns 198,385 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.4% invested in the company for 46,633 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Proshare Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 276,825 shares.

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 1.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.21 million for 14.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $91,604 activity.