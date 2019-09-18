Fitbit Inc. (FIT) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Contrasting side by side

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit Inc. 5 0.63 N/A -0.75 0.00 Trimble Inc. 41 3.04 N/A 1.21 34.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fitbit Inc. and Trimble Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1% Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.48 beta means Fitbit Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Trimble Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fitbit Inc. Its rival Trimble Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Fitbit Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fitbit Inc. and Trimble Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Fitbit Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 32.80% upside potential. On the other hand, Trimble Inc.’s potential upside is 17.83% and its consensus price target is $46. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Fitbit Inc. is looking more favorable than Trimble Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Fitbit Inc. shares and 98.5% of Trimble Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Fitbit Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Trimble Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fitbit Inc. -3.23% -4.55% -21.79% -31.15% -26.57% -15.49% Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41%

For the past year Fitbit Inc. had bearish trend while Trimble Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Trimble Inc. beats Fitbit Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.