Fitbit Inc. (FIT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Fitbit Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fitbit Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Fitbit Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.50% -13.10% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Fitbit Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Fitbit Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.13 1.50 2.66

$6 is the average price target of Fitbit Inc., with a potential upside of 100.00%. The peers have a potential upside of 83.89%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Fitbit Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fitbit Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fitbit Inc. -3.23% -4.55% -21.79% -31.15% -26.57% -15.49% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Fitbit Inc. had bearish trend while Fitbit Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fitbit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, Fitbit Inc.’s peers have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fitbit Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fitbit Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Fitbit Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fitbit Inc.’s peers are 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Fitbit Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Fitbit Inc.’s peers beat Fitbit Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.