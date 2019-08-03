Fitbit Inc. (FIT) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) Comparison side by side

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit Inc. 5 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00 Cubic Corporation 60 1.54 N/A 0.19 352.13

Demonstrates Fitbit Inc. and Cubic Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1% Cubic Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Fitbit Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cubic Corporation has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fitbit Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Cubic Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Fitbit Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cubic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Fitbit Inc. and Cubic Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cubic Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$6.5 is Fitbit Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 97.57%. Cubic Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus price target and a 7.58% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fitbit Inc. looks more robust than Cubic Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fitbit Inc. and Cubic Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 98.3%. Fitbit Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Cubic Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fitbit Inc. -3.23% -4.55% -21.79% -31.15% -26.57% -15.49% Cubic Corporation -3.61% 1.86% 17.9% 3.02% -0.45% 23.19%

For the past year Fitbit Inc. had bearish trend while Cubic Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cubic Corporation beats Fitbit Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.