Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Analysts See $-0.25 EPS; Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Has 0.91 Sentiment

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 41 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 45 sold and decreased positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 16.10 million shares, down from 16.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 32 Increased: 28 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 24.24% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Fitbit, Inc.’s analysts see 8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 1.55 million shares traded. Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has declined 2.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FIT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Fitbit Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIT); 02/05/2018 – FITBIT REITERATES YEAR 2018 REV. GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $1.5B; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT SEES FY REV. $1.5B, EST. $1.48B; 06/03/2018 – Fitbit Announces Brad Fluegel Joined Its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Wirecard’s boon Mobile Payment Solution Now Available on Fitbit Pay; 02/05/2018 – Fitbit Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit launches fitness tracker for kids and female-focused watch; 16/04/2018 – Fitbit Announces Global Availability of Fitbit Versa; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund for 103,600 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.62 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Founders Financial Securities Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 201,681 shares. The Texas-based Q Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Ota Financial Group L.P., a New York-based fund reported 25,795 shares.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $393.05 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 78.19 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 68,537 shares traded. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) has declined 9.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the user's phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch.

