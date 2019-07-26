Fishman Jay A LTD Trimmed Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Valuation Rose; Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Korea Investment Increased Holding

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 109,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,356 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 189,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 1.80 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 724 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,767 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461.65M, down from 4,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 3.09M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.80 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T had sold 1,638 shares worth $120,803.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 55,500 shares to 128,800 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,003 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assocs Lp holds 0.42% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 2.84 million shares. Da Davidson And invested in 26,157 shares. Conning holds 11,996 shares. 5,662 were reported by Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc. Moors & Cabot owns 0.56% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 104,176 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 544,258 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 59,361 shares. Bank Of The West holds 3,953 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 11,749 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 20,247 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited. Qs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 185,203 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.36% or 101,597 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.11% or 298,356 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 0.17% or 44,332 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 156,663 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,243 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates Incorporated has 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 24,643 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Roberts Glore Il owns 30,874 shares. Mathes holds 28,845 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc reported 87,844 shares stake. New York-based Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated owns 400,836 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 891,885 shares. California-based Lpl Ltd has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sky Group Incorporated Limited reported 68,617 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.17% or 82,121 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 2.56 million shares. Legacy Capital Prtn reported 20,003 shares.