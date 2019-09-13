Fishman Jay A LTD Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Cut as Share Price Rose; America First Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) as Share Value Rose

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 billion, down from 7,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67 million, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,027 shares to 109,352 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Invest stated it has 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Finance Architects Incorporated invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 4,821 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Farmers Bankshares accumulated 0.2% or 2,270 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 1,629 shares. Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 38,663 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Trust Co has 5,558 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.33% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bollard Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Luminus Limited Liability Company holds 5,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,420 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc owns 6,623 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh stated it has 624,646 shares. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Tru reported 6,141 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.