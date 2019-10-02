Fishman Jay A LTD Raised Titan International (TWI) Position; Citigroup (C) Holder Guggenheim Capital Lowered Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 28,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 334,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.42 million, down from 363,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 27,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 billion, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 336,804 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 77,046 shares to 114,104 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,150 shares to 17,550 shares, valued at $830.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $526,720 activity.