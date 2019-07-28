Fishman Jay A LTD Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; As Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Value Declined, Tig Advisors Boosted by $2.15 Million Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 2.60M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,225 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 billion, up from 149,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) by 3,000 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 75 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rampart Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Da Davidson has 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). United Automobile Association has 0.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.91M shares. 4.79M are held by Prudential Fincl. 193,170 are owned by Waddell And Reed. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citizens Northern accumulated 6,288 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Southeast Asset invested 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Mgmt Va stated it has 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv reported 41,361 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H Associate has 10.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,198 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 1.71% or 29,223 shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital owns 4.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 114,604 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Shelton holds 142 shares. Taconic Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 550,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 338,468 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0% of the stock. Davenport Limited Company accumulated 0% or 104,287 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 148 shares. Moreover, Kepos LP has 0.03% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 112,747 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 5.08 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 19,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio.