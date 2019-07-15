Fishman Jay A LTD Raised Its Holding in Eagle Materials (EXP) by $35.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bbr Partners Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $1.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,160 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772.19 million, up from 8,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 116,269 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 78,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 6.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,344 shares to 373,322 shares, valued at $70.91 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,267 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,036 were reported by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 82,364 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 3,120 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,244 shares. 96,289 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Fuller Thaler Asset Inc accumulated 672,070 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,145 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp owns 472,314 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Birch Run Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.21% or 45,000 shares. Meeder Asset holds 10,171 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Guyasuta, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,595 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,884 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsal Cap Mngmt Llc has 1.32M shares. Fairview Cap Inv Limited Company reported 29,495 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc owns 118,563 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marathon Capital reported 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Asset Incorporated reported 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilton Capital Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 14,219 shares. Financial Advantage holds 0.07% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Ltd Co stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 388,721 shares. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Llc has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 1,042 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilltop stated it has 55,007 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Strategic Fincl Ser reported 64,137 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,284 shares to 4,688 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,638 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

