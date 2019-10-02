Fishman Jay A LTD Raised Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Westport Innovations (WPRT) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd acquired 8,550 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 243,892 shares with $13.35 billion value, up from 235,342 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $196.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 15.95M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric

Westport Innovations Inc (WPRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 28 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 27 sold and decreased equity positions in Westport Innovations Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 26.95 million shares, down from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Westport Innovations Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $339.66 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 5.66 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 390,000 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 1.27% in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 420,692 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 19.41% above currents $46.31 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15.

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Alphabet Inc. C stake by 99 shares to 5,595 valued at $6.05 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Macquarie Infrastructure Co (NYSE:MIC) stake by 50,050 shares and now owns 289,240 shares. Alphabet Inc. A was reduced too.