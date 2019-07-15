Fishman Jay A LTD Position in Whirlpool (WHR) Has Cut by $199.34 Million as Valuation Declined; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bbr Partners Decreased Holding by $1.16 Million

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 34,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $165.63. About 546,315 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 billion, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 273,380 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 9,813 shares to 12,091 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Provectus Provides Update on GI Tumor Program for Investigational Cancer Drug PV-10 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ATTO or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Buy Calls to Bet on New ADP Highs – Schaeffers Research” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,314 shares. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of stock or 3,803 shares. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 36,329 shares. Yhb Investment Inc reported 7,455 shares. Reliant Mgmt Limited has 2,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Kistler stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 183,168 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.01% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Harris Associates LP owns 2.01 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp invested in 0.01% or 464 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.16% or 32,701 shares. Bancorporation reported 5,970 shares stake. Park Corp Oh accumulated 1.5% or 167,190 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,607 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 21 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 250 shares to 13,608 shares, valued at $2.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 22,443 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 26,810 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 30,122 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 315,069 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,573 shares. 11,193 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. 44,006 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 245,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 31,379 shares stake. Loudon Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 1.23% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bbt Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 4,081 shares. 3,537 were accumulated by Dupont Mgmt. Atlanta Cap L L C reported 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $236.90M for 9.65 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.