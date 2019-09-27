Fishman Jay A LTD Lowered Visa Class A (V) Position by $1.18 Billion; Ringcentral (RNG) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 107,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.64B, down from 114,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 2.17 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 7,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, down from 11,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 390,180 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.45 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,550 shares to 243,892 shares, valued at $13.35 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

