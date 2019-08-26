Fishman Jay A LTD Lowered Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; European Equity Fund (EEA) Has 1.83 Sentiment

European Equity Fund Inc (EEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.23, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold equity positions in European Equity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 3.21 million shares, up from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding European Equity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 31.85% above currents $26.47 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Macquarie Infrastructure Co (NYSE:MIC) stake by 23,225 shares to 339,290 valued at $13.99 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 675 shares and now owns 19,746 shares. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.82% or 121,078 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 44,831 shares. Arbor Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). United Fire Group Incorporated reported 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Swedbank reported 6.19M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Portland Counsel owns 12,250 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold And Inc owns 35,753 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cna reported 1.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Utd Asset Strategies has 18,079 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0.81% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 438,566 shares. 392,726 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5.64% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Interest Value Advisers Limited Company reported 10.44 million shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.45 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The European Equity Fund, Inc. for 320,697 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.69 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 35,572 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 257,555 shares.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 13,429 shares traded or 102.18% up from the average. The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $65.12 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe.