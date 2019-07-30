Fishman Jay A LTD Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $608.76 Million; Martingale Asset Management LP Lowered Stake in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) by $1.10 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) by 55.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 43,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901,000, down from 78,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nmi Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 22,374 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,700 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 3.54M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,703 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Guardian LP has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,532 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 3,691 shares. Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP invested in 21,570 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Cap Global Investors has 1.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 7,900 were reported by Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hilltop Hldg Inc accumulated 30,188 shares. 83,955 were reported by Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership. South Street Advisors Lc invested in 8,700 shares. Geode Limited Liability Co reported 26.99M shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 4,535 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 26,253 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,365 shares to 49,900 shares, valued at $19.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.13M for 11.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $298,564 activity.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “P&C Insurance Outlook: Favorable Operating Backdrop Raises Hope – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Investment Group Limited reported 0.25% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 48,641 were reported by Citigroup. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 41,154 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 92,996 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Continental Advsrs Limited reported 52,052 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 6,450 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. 17,183 are owned by Origin Asset Mgmt Llp. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 844,231 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc accumulated 155,644 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Prudential holds 0% or 107,604 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Sei Invests accumulated 0% or 37,562 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 5.23 million shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asbury Auto (NYSE:ABG) by 12,395 shares to 90,907 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).