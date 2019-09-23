Fishman Jay A LTD Lifted Position in Zoetis (ZTS) by $56.74 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $2.70 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 49,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, down from 157,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 5,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.16M, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.59M shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny reported 0.02% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,090 shares. Ims Capital Management accumulated 9,366 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 354,909 were reported by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Filament Lc accumulated 6,405 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 159,968 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt reported 386,890 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 825,541 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc invested 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,329 shares. Covington Cap accumulated 289,960 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 2,914 shares. Eagle Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Investment & Retirement Grp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 7,100 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Company holds 1,535 shares. Wallace Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,994 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Americas Inc stated it has 0.38% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 48,551 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 8.87 million shares. Wade G W &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Blackhill Capital has 5.11% invested in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 929,800 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 91,107 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Vision Cap has 1.25% invested in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 42,092 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Long Island Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.03% or 73,232 shares.

