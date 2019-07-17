Fishman Jay A LTD Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $860.95 Million; Stock Value Rose; American Assets Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $609,000

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 1.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48B, up from 22,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 8.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd invested in 16,948 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Finemark Savings Bank And holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 28,033 shares. 14,910 were reported by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Ltd Liability. Lincoln Cap Ltd Co holds 2,676 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 66,590 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co owns 37,034 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Limited accumulated 6,768 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.17% or 11,691 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,595 shares. Farmers Trust owns 7,225 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 5,400 shares stake. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6,211 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Intl Ltd Ca reported 70,515 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp invested in 126,476 shares or 7.07% of the stock. Tiger Global Ltd Liability owns 13.29M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 21,282 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division accumulated 613,567 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Causeway Management Ltd owns 1.66M shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Advisors Llc reported 24,110 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 26,429 shares. Grassi Mgmt stated it has 186,715 shares. Bp Plc reported 3.57% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il reported 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 55,000 shares. Harvest Cap Inc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,256 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.15% or 43,900 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 2.26M shares stake. Rhenman Prtn Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 1,000 shares to 27,090 shares, valued at $1.76B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,467 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO).

