Fishman Jay A LTD Lifted Holding in Lkq (LKQ) as Stock Price Declined; Lpl Financial Stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) Increased by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 25,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 31,419 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 341,506 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 174,250 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64B, up from 144,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 2.00M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 650 shares to 12,958 shares, valued at $2.17 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,050 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited owns 148,439 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Next Fincl has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1,565 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 822,061 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 904,971 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 19,905 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 483,212 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership reported 4,284 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.34% or 196,875 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 169,881 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co has 147,896 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 15,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 64,335 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 10,419 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telemus, Michigan-based fund reported 15,017 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 0.01% or 85,635 shares. Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability Com owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Fincl Advisers Ltd invested in 10,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 44,209 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 0.01% or 26,845 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc owns 12,232 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kempen Mngmt Nv invested in 0.36% or 55,582 shares. Ameritas Inv has 21,969 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 2,284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 27,912 shares to 102,285 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 90,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,046 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).