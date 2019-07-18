Fishman Jay A LTD Increases Stake in Titan International (TWI); St James Investment Company Lowered Its Position in The Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by $8.29 Million as Market Value Declined

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 165,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 637,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.14 million, down from 803,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Bank Of New York Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 6.44M shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 06/03/2018 – 71OD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 10PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – 39JV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon, Under Investor Pressure, Posts 9% Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 02/05/2018 – 67RF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 73ND: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 38,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82 billion, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 173,410 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI)

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares to 122,695 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Invest Management owns 29,713 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc reported 9,661 shares. Ally Fincl holds 50,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 43,035 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 44,382 shares. Counselors invested in 4,867 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 0.41% or 578,862 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 268,324 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Schnieders Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 10,700 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 73,409 shares stake. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Llc owns 0.52% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 13,337 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.26 million shares. Jnba Fin Advsr holds 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 6,626 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 35,966 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 36,711 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 19,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 497,613 are held by Invesco. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 185,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Systematic Management LP has invested 0.03% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). State Street holds 1.38 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,530 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 350,010 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 3.17M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 9,135 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 41,104 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 20,279 shares.

